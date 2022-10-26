ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For new or present moms that are looking for a way to allow friends and family to see the baby before it’s even born, Rochester Institute of Technology alumna Jenny Kron started the first and only ultrasound business in Rochester that can make that happen.

Hearing the heartbeat of your baby can be one of the most magical moments of a mom’s life. Now imagine if you were able to hear it from the comfort of your own home.

That’s the dream that Jenny Kron makes into a reality through her self-run business, Hey, Baby! Mobile provides the only private, at-home 4D ultrasound service in the Rochester area.

“It’s so much fun. I absolutely love it, and it’s really nice to be able to bring the joy of the ultrasound into people’s homes because at the doctor’s office they don’t let all sorts of people come in,” Kron said.

What does a typical day look like?

“I just get all my equipment get on the road and away I set everything up as you see here, we do the ultrasound we scan for about 45 minutes or so I take plenty of pictures and videos and email them to the client nice I get home and format them,” she said.

While diagnostic ultrasounds are required at a doctor’s office to ensure the baby is growing properly, “this is the fun side of it, this is not the diagnostic part,” Kron explained. “Now we get to just watch the baby move around in there, watching the baby’s heart beating, it is beautiful to watch.”

Because of this, clients like Maris Plymale have done this more than once with her two youngest children.

“It’s really cool, you know to think I was just talking to my grandmother about this. They did not have this experience back 50 years ago and to have this experience in your home is just incredible,” Plymale said.

It was after having kids of her own that Jenny was inspired by an ultrasound to enroll in RIT’s diagnostic sonography program full-time so he could start her career, and bring the same joy that she felt herself to the homes of others.

She also travels to places like Buffalo, Syracuse, Elmira and even Florida!

“Being able to just network and build all of these new connections with people, it’s really something,” Kron said.

She started a consultation service for other sonographers in other states to start their own mobile businesses and works directly with manufacturing company Chison, testing out their new products. This has been exciting for her to grow her business in different directions.

Not to mention, she has nearly 100,000 followers on Tik Tok. Jenny has been blown away by the support she has on the platform saying, “it’s a great community, everyone is pregnant on there and commenting and everyones excited for each other and asking questions. It’s nice to be able to connect with people all over the world with people that are watching this live.”