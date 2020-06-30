1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Mnuchin says hardest-hit businesses should be next aid focus

by: MARTIN CRUTSINGER, Associated Press

American flags are reflected in a protective shield as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on the coronavirus response on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (Tasos Katopodis/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Congress on Tuesday that the administration wants the next round of economic aid to focus supporting businesses like restaurants that have been hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Mnuchin said he is already talking to lawmakers about getting another round of relief approved by the end of July. He said those discussions included ways to use leftover funds from the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill signed by President Donald Trump in late March.

There is about $128 billion in that program that has not been doled out from the popular Paycheck Protection Program, which was designed to help businesses keep their workers on the payroll. The program, which had $659 billion to use to support small businesses, will no longer be able to extend loans after Tuesday unless Congress approves an extension.

Testifying before the House Financial Services Committee, Mnuchin said that the administration is committed to “working with the House and the Senate so we can pass legislation by the end of July.”

The House has passed the Heroes Act that would provide an additional nearly $1 trillion of economic support. That legislation has not been taken up by the Senate.

Mnuchin testified along with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the oversight hearing held by the House panel. The coronavirus rescue package, known as the CARES Act, requires both Mnuchin and Powell to testify before Congress on a quarterly basis on the legislation’s implementation.

In his testimony, Powell said that the outlook for the economy is “extraordinarily uncertain”at the and that a full recovery is unlikely “until people are confident that it is safe to re-engage in a broad range of activities.”

The Fed has slashed interest rates to near zero and pumped $2 trillion into purchases of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities to support the financial system. It is also providing additional support through 11 special programs that facilitate the functioning of credit markets for businesses and consumers and borrowing by state and local governments.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

