1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Merkel says ‘every day counts’ in passing EU recovery fund

Business
Posted: / Updated:

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel walks, prior to a joint press conference with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen via videolink, in the foyer of the Federal Chancellery, in Berlin, Thursday, July 2, 2020. Merkel joined the President of the EU Commission, the three executive Vice-Presidents, the Commissioner for External Relations and the Commissioner for Internal Affairs to discuss the work programme as Germany took over the presidency of the Council of the EU. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel pushed Friday for a quick agreement on a recovery fund aimed at pulling the European Union out of the coronavirus recession, arguing that “every day counts.”

Germany, which has the EU’s biggest economy and most populous country, took over the rotating EU presidency for six months on Wednesday. That gives it a key role in cajoling others in the 27-nation bloc to compromise on the recovery fund and the EU budget for the next seven years — ideally when EU leaders meet July 17-18 for their first in-person summit in months.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has invited Merkel and top EU officials to a meeting July 8 to “take stock of progress” and prepare the negotiations.

“The road is stony and a lot of good will and readiness to compromise from all sides will be required to achieve our aim,” Merkel told the upper house of Germany’s parliament in a speech setting out her priorities for the EU presidency. “But in view of the current economic development, time is pressing and every day counts.”

Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron in May proposed creating a one-time 500 billion-euro ($563 billion) recovery fund that would be filled through shared EU borrowing. That is a big step for Germany, breaking with its long-standing opposition to any kind of joint borrowing.

The EU’s executive Commission expanded on the proposal, putting forward plans for a 750 billion-euro fund made up mostly of grants. It faces resistance from countries dubbed the “Frugal Four” — Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden — that oppose grants and are reluctant to give money away without strings attached.

“The situation is exceptional, so it requires an exceptional effort,” Merkel said. She added that working for an economically and socially strong and united Europe “is also a decisive political instrument against populists, against anti-democratic forces, radical and authoritarian movements.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss