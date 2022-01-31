Meet the newest worker at Victor’s Distillery Restaurant: A robot

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Looking for a unique dining experience? The Distillery Restaurant in Victor has you covered.

The restaurant team recently welcomed its newest employee: an automated robot (that has yet to be named).

“Our automated robot does the heavy lifting to assist our dedicated and hard-working team members to enhance overall guest experience by allowing them to interact and engage better with a guest at each table,” explained Danyel Sykes, the Assitant Manager at the Distillery.

Sykes said the robot is here to help employees and customers, without taking anything away from the restaurant.

“Little kids, as well as adults, are very excited to see the robot,” Sykes said. “I believe we’re the only one that has a robot in Upstate New York so far. So it’s very excited to see something new, especially at a local restaurant.”

The robot is able to bring heavy plates of food to and from customers using GPS. Staff members are able to input the table number onto the robot’s screen, who then delivers the meals to customers at the table.

“There’s been a learning curve, of course, but, you know, she is able to lift for us the things that we don’t, so she’s really just an extra set of hands overall,” Sykes said.

Along with helping with food, the robot can also tells guests about the latest specials or sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to them.

“She’s able to sing and dance for people and you know, and she puts people in a good mood as well as serving you hot fresh food every time,” Sykes said. “It has been a great addition to our team here in Victor and we are super excited to work by her side.”

The distillery is asking the public to help them name the robot. The winner will receive a free dinner. You can submit a name by clicking here and commenting on the Facebook post. Name entries can be submitted until February 1.

The Distillery Restaurant in Victor is located at 10 Square Drive. It’s open Sunday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.