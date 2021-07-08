McCann’s Local Meats cutting services amid labor shortage

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — A popular butcher shop and café in Rochester is being forced to cut back on some of its services due to staffing shortages climbing out of the pandemic, but the issues go deeper than debates over unemployment benefits being too high.

McCann’s Local Meats in the South Wedge is only one of many examples of small businesses not recovered yet in a post-pandemic economy, but the conversation the owner and Chamber of Commerce want people to be having is not pointing fingers at those who don’t have control over this situation and focus on all parties involved for a business to work.

For six years Kevin McCann has been running his own butcher shop and deli, giving Rochester meat lovers a unique alternative to pick up certain beef and other specialty meats outside grocery stores, but lately must stay afloat with half his regular staff.

“We’ve had as many as 16 people on staff at any given time and right now we’re down to about eight to nine besides my wife and me,” McCann said. “That’s considering we’ve hired three people within the last month.”

Unable to keep up with demand for serving cooked sandwiches and meals for breakfast and lunch, McCann is limited to only offering raw chops and sliced deli. Losing certain values, they offered customers.

“The energy in this building at major mealtimes whether it was for breakfast sandwiches in the morning or lunch service, that energy has not been here,” McCann added.

According to McCann, the labor shortage is not exclusively the result of unemployment benefits, but a number of contributing factors, as he explained in a Thursday post on Instagram:

Business experts with the Chamber of Commerce over Rochester explain the labor shortage goes deeper with how a post-pandemic work environment operates remotely and shifting age groups out of certain jobs.

“Baby boomers, many of whom thought they’d be in the workforce for another eight to 10 years, they called it quits,” Marc Cohen, the Chamber of Commerce Chief of Staff explained. “And said, ‘Look we’re throwing in the towel.’ People have a taste of what it’s like to work from home being effective and their outputs great.”

In this digital age, the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce wants employers to know they can reach out further than ever to applicants anywhere with openings free of charge on the Greater Roc Career Portal or RBA Staffing.

“As we speak sitting here, we have 200-300 jobs available that folks can apply for directly through us,” Cohen said. “We place them in the given company that is contracted with us. They get to determine what employers can see, they can manage their application history, upload their credentials.”

For those who are brand new to seeking full-time careers or unaware of how to update your resume properly online the Greater ROC Portal offers lessons and layouts, you can use to learn how to build a professional resume.

The unemployment rate in Rochester has been consistently dropping since February falling to less than five percent according to the United States Department of Labor. For those links on how to apply for or post job opportunities through the Chamber of Commerce click here.