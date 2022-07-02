ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — McCann’s Local Meats, a local butcher shop, and restaurant on South Clinton Ave., is closing Saturday after seven years.

Many customers went to McCann’s on Saturday to enjoy their final meals at the local restaurant, as well as to show appreciation for their services to the community.

“The foods are incredible. It’s world-class food, the coffee is great, and you can just meet people from the neighborhood, you run into people,” said customer Andrew Koehl. “So social gathering places is just crucial, especially after Covid. So it’s a shame they are closing down, We need more places like this in our neighborhoods. “

McCann’s Local Meats also advocated bridging the gap between the Rochester community and local farmers.