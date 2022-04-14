ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — McCann’s Local Meats, a butcher shop and restaurant on South Clinton Avenue in Rochester, will close on August 13.

The shop opened in 2015. It made national headlines in 2020, when its pandemic-friendly 24/7 meat vending machine was featured on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

According to a Facebook post announcing the closure, the goal of the business was “to act as a bridge between the farmer and customer.”

“All things must come to an end,” the post reads. “So too must this protein playground, this carnival of carcass.”

The post cites “economic peaks and valleys, a global pandemic, supply chain problems, [and] the skyrocketing cost of goods” as a few of the issues contributing to the closure.

According to the announcement, the owners evaluated their options with the lease coming to an end. “Ultimately the decision was either to double down on both investment and effort, or to take the loss and move on,” the post reads. “We have chosen to close the business and move on instead of taking further risks financially, physically, and mentally.”

“We have no plans. Nothing is in the works.”

McCann’s opened in June of 2015. Its owners say it will remain open “in some capacity” until August 13.