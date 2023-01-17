ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Mary Cariola Center announced Tuesday that they are set to receive a $2 million grant over the course of four years.

The grant comes from Monroe County through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Mary Cariola Center says the funding will advance the goal of the Workforce Development and Economic Recovery which expands a program that is built on strong community partnerships aimed at removing barriers to employment and education, providing professional growth opportunities.

“Our plan has three components; remove barriers to employment and education within the field of disabilities, connect new and existing employees to a community navigator to assist in removing the challenges to growth including support with daycare, transportation, housing, food access and more. The third component includes exploring pathways to multiple careers within the field of disabilities,” Mary Cariola Center President & CEO Karen Zandi said.

Mary Cariola Center says this will also improve the organizational capacity of Cariola to support the diverse, equitable and inclusive growth of all staff, and says the impact of this project will be long-lasting. Educational credentialing and individual skill will expand the workforce of the Mary Cariola Center.

The grant funding plan will begin on March 1, according to the Mary Cariola Center.