ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Paychex Inc. announced that CEO and Chairman of the Board Martin Mucci will retire as CEO of the company effectively on October 14, 2022. He will remain as Chairman of the Board.

Mucci joined Paychex as Senior Vice President in 2002 and moved up to the CEO of the company in 2010. He was named Chairman of the Board in 2021.

Paychex officials said that Mucci transformed the company into a technology-enabled service company and expanded its H.R. solutions capabilities.

“Under Marty’s guidance, Paychex has significantly expanded on its foundation as a payroll services company to become a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions,” said Paychex founder and director B. Thomas Golisano. “In his time as CEO, Paychex revenue has more than doubled, from $2 billion to over $4.6 billion and our market capitalization has increased from $10 billion to nearly $50 billion.”

Mucci extended his gratitude to his employees, while also announcing the next CEO and president of Paychex.

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to our employees and the leadership team whose commitment and hard work have helped us achieve significant financial results, support over 730,000 clients, and provide a great environment for our employees to grow their careers,” Mucci said. “Paychex recently completed its most successful fiscal year to date, with both the sales and service organizations under the leadership of John Gibson. He is the right leader to drive Paychex into our next phase of growth.”

John Gibson joined Paychex as a senior vice president of service in 2013 until 2021 when he was promoted to president and COO. Officials said Gibson retained clients, enhanced the service model, and added resources for Paychex’s enterprise.

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to Marty and our board of directors for this opportunity. Because of the passion and commitment of our leadership team and employees, the Paychex of today is a technology and digitally enabled HR industry leader, well-positioned for the future,” Gibson said. “I’m confident in the future of Paychex and look forward to the opportunity ahead.”