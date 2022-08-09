ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senator Jeremy Cooney honored a local business with a New York State Historic Business Designation Tuesday.

Marshall Boxes, located on Lexington Avenue, is a family-owned business that has provided custom packing services for more than 70 years, offering services to manufacturers across the region like Kodak and Xerox.

Cooney praised the company Tuesday for its commitment to the community and the opportunities it provides.

“We want more opportunities because as you’re able to grow you’re able to hire people who are from our Rochester community,” Cooney said. “That’s really what it’s all about, is providing economic opportunity here in the Lyelll-Otis neighborhood in Northwest Rochester.”

The New York State Historic Business Designation was created in 2020 by the Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation to recognize businesses that have a long-standing impact on their communities.