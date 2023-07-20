ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Mall at Greece Ridge announced they will be welcoming new stores, as well as discussing several changes in the near future.

According to mall officials, JD Sports — a retail store selling sports apparel and accessories — will be coming to the mall. They will be moving Finish Line closer to Entrance 9 of the mall as it’s former space will be renovated for JD Sports.

Hot Topic’s space will also be absorbed into these renovations — the store will be moved to the space next to Zumiez.

ReStocked will also be moving from their space across from Jim’s at The Mall to the space next to Dubai Jewelers. This move is expected to happen in early August. ReStocked, Hot Topic, and Finish Line will operate from their new locations during the back-to-school season.

The mall previously confirmed that Wingstop will be opening soon to the mall while Apple Cinemas will be occupying the space formerly owned by Regal Cinemas. Wingstop will be opening sometime between August and September and Apple Cinemas will open in 2024 following renovations.