Bausch and Lomb to branch off eye care businesses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A major announcement coming on Thursday from Bausch and Lomb.

The company said that it intends on branching off its leading eye care businesses into its own, independently traded company. According to a press release, the spinoff will establish two separate companies that include:

A fully integrated, pure play eye-health company built on the iconic Bausch + Lomb brand and long history of innovation; and

A diversified pharmaceutical company with leading positions in gastroenterology, aesthetics/dermatology, neurology and international pharmaceuticals.

This would serve as a separate entity from Bausch Health — which would continue to specialize in the creation of pharmaceuticals.