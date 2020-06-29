1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Lululemon buys at-home exercise startup for $500 million

Business

by: ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Feb. 20, 2020 file photo shows a Lululemon sign in Burlingame, Calif. Athletic apparel maker Lululemon Athletica Inc. said Monday, June 29, 2020 it’s acquiring at-home exercise startup Mirror for $500 million. The deal is part of Lululemon’s plan to expand beyond just selling yoga tights and other workout clothing. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Athletic apparel maker Lululemon Athletica Inc. said Monday it’s acquiring at-home exercise startup Mirror for $500 million.

The deal is part of Lululemon’s plan to expand beyond just selling yoga tights and other workout clothing.

“The acquisition of Mirror is an exciting opportunity to build upon that vision, enhance our digital and interactive capabilities, and deepen our roots in the sweat life,” Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald said in a statement.

The move also comes as Americans have been forced by gym closures to work out at home during the pandemic. And even as some gyms have reopened with new safety protocols, many customers are still not willing to go back because of worries about catching the virus.

Mirror, which launched in 2018, sells a $1,500 interactive mirror that streams workout classes, offers weekly live classes and thousands of on-demand workouts, as well as immersive one-on-one personal training.

The deal builds on a partnership between the two companies that began in mid-2019 when Lululemon made an initial investment in Mirror.

It also marks Lululemon’s first acquisition. Once the deal closes, Mirror will operate as a standalone company within Lululemon, which is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Brynn Putnam will continue as Mirror’s CEO, reporting to McDonald.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

