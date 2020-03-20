Low-cost airline HK Express suspends flights through April

Breaking News
In this March 6, 2020, photo, Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong Express aircraft line up on the tarmac at the Hong Kong International Airport. Hong Kong low-cost airline HK Express, part of the Cathay Pacific Group, said Friday, March 20, 2020 it was suspending all flights through the end of April due to falling demand amid the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong low-cost airline HK Express, part of the Cathay Pacific Group, said Friday it was suspending all flights through the end of April due to falling demand amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision adds to a wave of flight cancelations by Asian airlines as demand plunges amid travel curbs.

HK Express, which normally flies 25 routes throughout Asia, said it tentatively plans to resume flying May 1.

The suspension is “essential in order to ensure we see ourselves through this extremely difficult period,” said CEO Mandy Ng in a statement.

Cathay’s flagship carrier, Cathay Pacific Airways, earlier suspended 90% of its flights. The airline has staff to take unpaid leave.

Airlines in Hong Kong already were suffering from a downturn in visitors due to political protests last year.

