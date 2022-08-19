ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After more than 20 years in business, Juan and Maria’s Empanada Stop — a fixture at the Rochester Public Market — is under new ownership.

The decades-long business is now passed on to a new generation, which has plans to preserve their infamous empanadas.

For Juan and Maria, they said they needed to keep it in the family. They have passed the business on to their son Benjamin Contreras and his wife, Melissa.

“Our son, Benjamin, has been with us ever since the beginning. This has really been our baby. There’s no books that I followed. It was just that we had to make it happen as it goes for 22 years,” said Juan Contreras.

The Contreras, both from Chile, moved to Rochester in the 1970s. Juan began sharing the family empanada recipe with coworkers at Xerox. Contreras said it was Maria’s idea to open a store. From there, the business grew.

“It’s been a blessing. We never expected to hit the numbers we’re hitting now. We’re talking about 3,000 empanadas a week now. When we started, our showcase was a little plastic container to introduce empanadas to Rochester because Rochester did not know what empanadas were,” said Contreras.

Now, their son and daughter-in-law will take over. The couple said they have plans to expand outside the market. However, they say preserving the reputation and recipes are critical.

“Customers are going to have the same experience they’ve always had. The taste and the flavors, everything will be 100 percent the same. Not one change in that,” said Benjamin Contreras.

When asked what Juan Contreras’ message is to their longtime customers and following, he said: “Gracias. Gracias is all we can say.”

As for Juan and Maria, they said they’re not really retiring. Instead, they’ll be working on some special projects.

The Contreras said to stay tuned for an upcoming cooking show and book in the future, so they can continue to share their unique recipes with the public.