ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Marketplace Mall has opened the doors of a new locally owned restaurant — ZOKE.

Developers say the restaurant is adds another sit-down, full-service option at the mall.

ZOKE is said to “blend classic and comfort food, with a trendy twist.” Menu items include jerk chicken, fish, short ribs, unique egg rolls, and a cocktail menu. Sundays at the restaurant feature a Caribbean Brunch with tropical fruit mimosas.

The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with Sunday hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ZOKE is located at the east entrance next to the Bath & Body Works and the current UR Orthopaedic project.

For now, ZOKE welcomes walk-in diners, and reservations and to-go orders by calling (585) 427-ZOKE, or here. Developers say they hope to launch a third-party delivery service soon.