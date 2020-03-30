Local vape shop owner heading up hand sanitizer production

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local vape shop owner is preparing to produce around 500,000 bottles of hand sanitizers.

Bad Drip Labs is partnering with a CBD Production company to make the solution and two ounce bottles. A portion of those bottles will be donated to those on the front lines — others will be sold to local businesses.

“We have since brought back some of the jobs in New York to our fulfillment center,” Vape Shop Owner Ken Gregory said. “At this poring we can use some of the machinery that was here to help produce the bottles on a large scale for New York and the rest of the county.”The bottles should be rolled out by the end of this week.

“We’re confident with that we have on the way for supplies we can fill a need for the community.”