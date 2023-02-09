ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The death toll has now surpassed 21,000 in Turkey and Syria in the aftermath of that giant 7.8 magnitude earthquake that shook their region Monday. Thousands are still sifting through the rubble as rescue efforts continue, and uncertainly for so many lingers.

Fundraising efforts in our area are continuing as local Turks and Syrians are trying to do whatever they can to get money to loved ones and first responders on the ground.

For one week —this Thursday to next— the team at Master Falafel (519 Monroe Ave.) says all profits are going to help efforts in Syria, and owner Khaled Alkaissi means ALL money.

“So when I say all profits, that means all the tips, all the profits. Everything,” said Alkaissi.

Master Falafel on Monroe Avenue in Rochester is donating 100% of their profits from this Thursday until next in direct aid to people in Syria, following devastating earthquakes there, and in Turkey. I spoke with the owner, and we will have updates on air & online. @News_8 #ROC pic.twitter.com/FKntJTtZGN — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) February 9, 2023

Like so many Syrians and Turks living in the US, this is deeply personal for Alkaissi.

“I do have friends, they are missing, yes,” he said.

He said so far the response from customers has been tremendous. “I’m sad on the other side — it breaks my heart. But now I feel like I’m doing something,” said Alkaissi.

At ‘As Evi’ Turkish restaurant (315 East Ridge Road), Mahomud Sardar said he’s heartbroken, and doing what he can here in Rochester.

“So, I’m trying to support them with donations, like with a little money to make them get to the houses (and the people who) are still alive,” said Sardar.

He said the funds raised will go to both Turkey and Syria and go towards critical items.

“Like clothes, beds, because they lost everything,” he said.

Another local restaurant is taking action after the earthquake. Aş Evi is Turkish/family-owned business in Henrietta, sending donations after the earthquake.



📸 Thank you Serpil for sharing pic.twitter.com/1Xep0aZ0AL — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) February 9, 2023

Even in these frantic, uncertain, and depressing times, Alkaissi said doing this fundraising is lifting his spirits.

“That makes me happy. I love what I’m doing now,” he said.