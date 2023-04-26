ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hot sauce and condiment producer Karma Sauce Company will be growing its manufacturing operations in Rochester and Bristol.

Empire State Development (ESD) said that the company will be upgrading its manufacturing facility in Rochester by buying more equipment to handle the growing demand for its products. It is also working towards becoming Safe Food Quality certified, which will allow then the chance to supply retailers around the world.

The Karma Sauce Company also said that it will create at most 37 jobs over the next five years while 10 jobs will be retained.

Company founder Gene Olczak announced his excitement for expanding Karma Sauce’s operations.

“From our humble beginnings over a decade ago, we are thrilled to be expanding our operations here in New York State,” said Olczak. “This investment will not only allow us to keep up with the growing demand for our products but also create good-paying jobs and contribute to the local economy.

The expansion is being supported by ESD with up to $400,000 in performance-based tax credits in exchange for the company’s commitment to creating jobs.

“This hot sauce maker will also heat up the regional economy with the addition of good-paying jobs, in an expansion that also reflects New York’s ongoing support of the state’s agribusiness ecosystem,” said ESD President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight.

The Karma Sauce Company makes its own recipes and handcrafts sauces in Rochester. They are best known for having their products featured on the 2018 sauce line-up for the web series “Hot Ones.”