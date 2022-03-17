ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bars, restaurants and bakeries are hoping for an influx of business this St. Patrick’s day. Owners were up before the sun to prepare for the big day.

Thursday is big day for Brandon Wiggins, who owns Amazing Grains bakery in Fairport.

Wiggins woke up at 2 a.m. to start preparing some of his favorite Irish treats — ranging from soda bread, Rueben rolls and cupcakes with a hint of Guinness.

“I feel great,” Wiggins said. “A lot of ups and downs the past few weeks, surprise snow storms killing a Saturday of business.”

But today is no slow day, and Wiggins is working extra hours to keep up.

“Sleep deprivation,” he said. “The past six weeks or so I’ve been close to 90 hours a week, coming in on Sundays.”

He says it’s mostly due to staffing shortages: one of the many lingering effects of the pandemic you’ve been hearing about for months — along with inflation and supply chain issues.

But business owners are staying positive through it all, including Annmarie McCarthy over at Carroll’s Bar and Restaurant in Rochester.

“We have been stocking up on our Guinness though, so we are ready for today. It’s all about working with our reps, being able to know what we need in time,” McCarthy said.

Many of her regulars started filing in as early as 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning. But later in the evening, she’s expecting a full house.

“We have high hopes for this warm weather, we are excited to open up our doors, let fresh air in,” McCarthy said.

So far all your sweet and savory needs this St. Patrick’s Day, these business owners say — why not support local?

“Support the servers, support the staff,” Wiggins said.

“Support small businesses even if not Carroll’s, we have a bunch of buddies in our neighborhood that we all support one another,” McCarthy said.

If you can’t make it out to a bar or restaurant today, many businesses suggest buying a gift card online, or following them on social media.

