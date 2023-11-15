ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Young Lion Brewing Company confirms it has sold its brewing facility and taproom on Canandaigua Lake to Other Half Brewing Company.

The companies expect the sale to close in January 2024.

Young Lion Brewing Company, a woman-owned and managed brewery, intends to continue its operations until the deal closes. Until then, they plan to have special events for their friends and customers.

Jennifer Newman, CEO of Young Lion Brewing, said, “It was important for us to see our facilities’ next occupant be a prestigious company such as Other Half Brewing. We firmly believe they are the best steward for the community moving forward as they continue to build on the excitement Young Lion has fostered on Lakeshore Drive.”

This will be Other Half Brewing’s eighth taproom location and the second one in the Finger Lakes region.

For more information visit either websites at younglionbrewing.com and otherhalfbrewing.com.