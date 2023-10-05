ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the longest-running Chevrolet dealers has got a new owner and a new name!

The dealership formerly known as Molye Chevrolet on West Main Street in Honeoye Falls has been named “Jessica Chevrolet” — in honor of its new owner Jessica Stahl.

Stahl is considered one of the youngest female GM dealers in the Northeast at 33 years old. She first worked at Bob Johnson Chevrolet before becoming a District Manager for sales and service with GM.

Upon taking ownership of the dealership, Stahl plans to build upon it’s reputation by keeping the entire staff while investing in a wider selection of new and used cars.

Stahl reflected on the experience she gained from managing dealerships prior to owning one.

“The lesson I learned over and over is, ‘If you help everyone else get what they want, you’ll get what you want too,'” said Stahl.

Stahl is one of the few women who owns a Chevrolet dealership, with women owners representing less than 10 % of GM dealers.