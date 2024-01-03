ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Xerox announced job cuts Wednesday morning.

Xerox reveals a new operating model and organizational structure for the future. This plan targets a 15 percent workforce reduction and it’s unclear how many of those affected jobs are local.

The company’s CEO, Steve Bandrowczak says the restructuring is focused on the core print business, global business services, and IT and digital.

Xerox says the looming cuts are subject to consultation with local works councils and employee representative bodies, adding it is committed to providing transition support for affected employees.