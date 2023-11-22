ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mission Barbeque in Henrietta hosts get togethers for World War II vets and offers them free lunches.

The manager of Mission Barbeque says when they opened in 2011, they made a commitment to feed World War II vets for free and to continue this tradition.

Dozens of local veterans are recognized for their service with a free lunch on the third Wednesday of every month. If you ask the veterans, their favorite part is being able to catch up with one another and some realizing they have more in common than they think…

Two of the vets just celebrated their 101st birthdays this past year.

One World War II vet, Bob Persichitti, said “My friend here says he was aboard my ship at a time, I think probably after I left. I think its great were able to get here and meet all of the World War Veterans regardless of where they served.”.