The Mall adds that the next closest location is in Utica. (WROC file photo)

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Mall at Greece Ridge is getting a new restaurant: Wingstop. The bar and wing joint will take over the nearly 2,000 sq. ft. space in the Northeast Wing at the mall: according to a press release from the developer, Wilmorite.

According to the company’s website, “We’re not in the wing business. We’re in the flavor business. It’s been our mission to serve the world flavor since we first opened shop in ’94, and we’re just getting started.

1997 saw the opening of our first franchised Wingstop location, and by 2002 we had served the world one billion wings. It’s flavor that defines us and has made Wingstop one of the fastest growing brands in the restaurant industry.

Wingstop is the destination when you crave fresh never faked wings, hand-cut seasoned fries and any of our famous sides. For people who demand flavor in everything they do, there’s only Wingstop – because it’s more than a meal, it’s a flavor experience.”

Wilmorite says the restaurant will open soon but could not confirm a specific date.