ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wildflour is setting the goal of being a go-to lunch stop, and they are on the right track.

The place, which is at the former Bay & Goodman on 620 N. Winton Road in Rochester, is open Thursday through Monday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., but they are looking to expand lunch and retail hours soon, along with gluten-free items.

The pizza, lunch, pasta, and retail shop makes their breads and pasta in-house, and is farm-to-table. Wildflour also sells ice cream and has seating inside.

Taylor Wilde who was previously Good Luck and had other roles in the food industry in town, is the manager of Wildflour.

She says that they have “four pizzas, four sandwiches, and four pastas,” and while some of them stay the same, most of their selection is rotating.

Wilde said Friday she is happy to be in the neighborhood.

“We love the location, we’re right on the corner, we love the people of the North Winton Village,” she said. “We have regulars already, coming in for their second and third time.”

Take a look, inside and out: