BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Whole Foods, the headline grocery store of the Whole Foods Plaza, has finally announced a hard opening date, and has started hiring online.

Several years in the making, and dozens of legal battles later, a court ruling definitively came out in favor of the developers — the Daniele Family Companies and the town of Brighton. The grocery store will open to the public on April 12 at 8 a.m., and remain open until 9 p.m.

The first 500 shoppers in line will receive a tote bag as well as scratch-and-win gift cards, representatives said, and will be holding a light breakfast with the giveaways starting at 7 a.m.

Representatives with Whole Foods say that the store will have a mid-century modern design, with décor to “lean into Rochester’s rich history as an epicenter for photography.”

The grocery store will feature organic fruits and veggies from a dozen local farms, as well as a “veggie butcher” that will cut produce to order, representatives said. Other amenities include a full-service seafood counter, a craft beer section highlighting some local brewers, and an in-house bakery department.

Differing from other grocery options in the area, Whole foods Markets only sell food that do not contain high-fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated fats, and other common flavorings, colorings, sweeteners. They have similar bans on parabens, microbeads, and other common-but-frowned-upon ingredients for their beauty and body care products.

Learn more about the store’s planned features at the grand opening website. To work at the new Whole Foods, applications can be found online.

In the Whole Foods Plaza currently, Starbucks, WellNow, Chapter, Medical Spa, Jersey Mike’s, and Fidelity Financial are open. The Danieles say that Sephora, Zoom Tan, Tranquility Now, and Rachel’s Salads will be “open by the end of the summer.”

Brighton Grassroots, a self-proclaimed grassroots organization that has admitted in court to receiving funding from Wegmans, says they will appeal the decision in a statement. Wegmans has not returned comment regarding the court’s decision, or Brighton Grassroots’ statement that they will appeal.

The first proposal for the Whole Foods development was in 2018.

