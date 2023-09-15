ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The former Hegedorn’s grocery store in Webster has been closed for two months. The business occupied the Ridge Road space for decades.

The question now is: what’s going to happen with the building?

A sign on the front door of the liquor store that remains explains that the space will be renovated into three separate areas.

(News 8 WROC/Brennan Somers)

Webster Wine and Spirits will move into one of these areas as well as Bill Gray’s Tap Room, which will be moving it’s operations there from next door. The third spot is still being negotiated.

News 8 has reached out to Bill Gray’s for comment on this move. This story will be updated as information is shared back with us.

The sign also says that the parking lots will also be renovated. The entire project is expected to be finished at some point in the year 2024.