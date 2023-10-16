ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new slate of laws passed by New York State promises to make selling for businesses and buying alcohol for consumers.

These bills were passed this weekend, three of them were sponsored by local Assemblymembers. One of those bills lets liquor stores open earlier on Sundays and close later.

Nelson Habecker is the owner of East Avenue Liquor Store. The business has been open since the 1960s, and he said of the changes:

“What a change, it’s gone around and around. At one time, you could be open on six days a week, and you could choose your own day, you could be open on Sundays, but you had to be closed another day, that lasted for a year.”

Habecker says the store prides itself on customer service. That’s certainly something that’s going to get easier on football Sundays.

“The game is at 1 o’clock, they don’t want to wait until noon or 1 o’clock to get ready and rush home to see the game,” he said.

Assemblyman Harry Bronson sponsored a companion bill that allows liquor stores to sell promotional items, like shirts, hats, or gift packages. Habecker says he doesn’t have the space to do so regularly, but will special order if people ask for them.

Bronson also sponsored the bill that will allow beer to be sold 3 a.m. – 8 a.m. On the whole, he says this slate of bills is meant to undo some Prohibition-era laws.

“So a lot of these laws are based on keeping restrictions in place that would eliminate the amount of sales,” he said. “This is a package that will help our small businesses, it gives consumers some flexibility, and at the end of the day, will feed and help our economy.

There are a couple of other laws in the package; one will allow restaurants to pre-make cocktails and pour them from kegs, and the other is allowing parcels of land in the North Country to be used for alcohol businesses. These other laws will go into effect between a month and six months.