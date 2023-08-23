ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans announced that they will no longer be offering their brand of soda due to the ingredients not meeting their requirements.

In a sign posted at the East Ave. location, Wegmans explains that their sodas contain aspartame and high fructose corn syrup, adding that they don’t meet their “Food You Feel Good About” requirements.

A sign found at the Wegmans location on East Avenue saying it will no longer offer its brand of sodas due to ingredients not meeting it’s requirements (Photo/Steve Wexler)

The sign also says that the company is committed to helping its customers live healthier lives through their food.

