ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans has announced the results of the “Check Out Hunger” campaign for Foodlink — and raised thousands of dollars for the organization.

According to Wegmans, customers in the Rochester area helped raise $686,667 for Foodlink this Fall. They said that this campaign has donated over $15 million total over the last three decades to Foodlink.

2023 marked the campaign’s 30th year of helping Foodlink, and Julie Tedesco, the CEO of Foodlink, is grateful for it.

“The results are incredible, the effort by Wegmans team members was unmatched, and we are deeply grateful to all of the shoppers who donated in support of our mission to end hunger and build healthier communities,” said Tedesco

