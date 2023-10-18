MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Wegmans has opened a new location in New York City!

The over 87,000-square-foot former department store at Astor Place in Manhattan has been converted into a Wegmans. The grocery store promises residents they’ll see hundreds of types of fruits and vegetables, hot and prepared food, and fish flown in from a renowned Japanese market three times a week.

Wegmans is also giving back to the community with a $100,000 donation to various causes. Around 600 people, mostly local, have been hired to work at the grocery store.

Wegmans has also topped the list of Fortune Magazine’s 100 best places to work for 25 years.