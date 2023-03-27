ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Brooklyn man pleaded guilty Monday after using dozens of peoples’ Wegmans accounts to order more than $9,000 worth of groceries for himself.

According to prosecutors, Maurice Sheftall, 24, logged in to more than 50 Wegmans customers’ online accounts, then changed their passwords and email records to lock them out.

Sheftall then used the customers’ saved credit card information to place 25 orders, having groceries delivered to himself and others. Prosecutors say the fraudulent orders totaled $9,297.05.

Sheftall pleaded guilty to fraud and related activity in connection with computers. He was sentenced to three years or probation and ordered to pay $41,441, which will be used to reimburse customers and offer credit monitoring and dark web monitoring to determine how he was able to log in to the customers’ accounts.