ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans has announced that it is now supporting the Whole Foods store in Brighton.

A spokesperson from the company issued a statement to News 8 Thursday morning offering support for the project.

Statement from Wegmans:

“We compete with Whole Foods in practically every other market we operate in. The plaza was never zoned for this size development and the traffic issues have been our concern from day one. We, along with other businesses, supported the efforts to do the right thing for our community, all of the businesses on Monroe Ave, and the employees that work there. At this point, it was deemed good for our community, and they have our support.“

Danny Daniele of Daniele Family Companies LLC, the project’s developer, issued a statement saying that they look forward to moving past the ongoing litigation, adding:

“My brother and I both attended high school together with Nicole and Colleen Wegman, who are truly wonderful people. It’s unfortunate these politics had to unfold, but in the end business is business and we never mix business with personal affairs. We’ll always embrace a sincere and deep-rooted admiration towards the Wegmans family, and their extraordinary team.”

For over a year, the Whole Foods project in Brighton faced legal action from Brighton Grassroots and Save Monroe Avenue, both of which were backed by Wegmans.

In March 2023, a judge ruled in favor of the Whole Foods developers, and the store opened at the beginning of April.