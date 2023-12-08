ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Apple Cinemas is expected to open Friday afternoon at Pittsford Plaza — and News 8 got a sneak preview of the theater!
Upon entry to the theater, guests will be greeted by a bar in the front of the theater before they move into the theaters before they watch their movie. Guests can also order food such as burgers and fries.
Afterward, News 8 got a glimpse at one of the auditoriums in the theater, with the owners saying that guests can enjoy their screening while sitting in luxury seats.
Residents can soon catch a feature at this theater when it opens Friday at 1 p.m. Another Apple Cinemas will soon open at the Mall at Greece Ridge.