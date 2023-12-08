ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Apple Cinemas is expected to open Friday afternoon at Pittsford Plaza — and News 8 got a sneak preview of the theater!

The bar inside the Apple Cinemas in Pittsford. Guests will be able to order food and drinks for their movie (News 8 WROC/Dan Gross)

Upon entry to the theater, guests will be greeted by a bar in the front of the theater before they move into the theaters before they watch their movie. Guests can also order food such as burgers and fries.

Upon entry to the theater, guests will be able to sit at the luxury seats to enjoy their picture (News 8 WROC/Dan Gross)

Afterward, News 8 got a glimpse at one of the auditoriums in the theater, with the owners saying that guests can enjoy their screening while sitting in luxury seats.

Residents can soon catch a feature at this theater when it opens Friday at 1 p.m. Another Apple Cinemas will soon open at the Mall at Greece Ridge.