ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following the release of a WARN notice, Watermark Retirement Communities announced they will no longer manage some of their communities in the Rochester area.

Vicki Doyle, the director of communication and PR, said that the communities on Cranberry Landing, Erie Station, Fairways, Grande-Vie, Park Crescent, Parklands, and Willow Pond will not be managed by the company. She added they will work to make a smooth transition for the new management team.

According to the notice, changes are expected to start and end on March 2, 2024, and is expected to affect 381 employees. The reason for the layoffs/closures, according to the notice, is due to “contract termination.”

The WARN notice and the full statement from Watermark Retirement Communities can be found below:

WARN notice

Full Statement from Watermark Retirement Communities:

“Watermark values our Legacy senior living communities across Rochester, and is immensely proud of the success we have achieved as their operating management company since 2017. We realize that many owner groups—the entities who secure our services—are facing challenging economic environments nationwide, which can prompt property manager changes unrelated to manager performance.“

“While Watermark will no longer manage day-to-day operations at seven Legacy communities (Cranberry Landing, Erie Station, Fairways, Grande’Vie, Park Crescent, Parklands, and Willow Pond), we are committed to a smooth transition to the new management team.“

“Watermark will enthusiastically continue as the operating manager for Legacy at Clover Blossom, Legacy at Maiden Park. Each will keep benefitting from Watermark’s industry-leading care and award-winning programs, which are hallmarks in more than 60 senior living communities in 19 states.“

“As a 36-year-old, privately held company whose reputation has been built on service, innovation, integrity and financial stability, we create extraordinary and innovative communities where people thrive. All of us look forward to wholeheartedly serving Rochester seniors and their families in the years to come.“

— Vicki Doyle, Director of Communication & PR at Watermark Retirement Communities.