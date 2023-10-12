VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Another new store is open in Eastview Mall: Warby Parker. The grand opening is on Saturday. The mall’s developer, Wilmorite, made the announcement in a release Thursday.

According to Wilmorite, Warby Parker is an eyeglasses store that began as an online retailer in 2010. The mall says this is the only location in Western New York.

The over 2,000 sq. ft. store is in Center Court, next to the Starbucks.

At the grand opening Saturday, shoppers will receive a free tote bag with eyewear purchase, while supplies last.

“We are delighted to welcome Warby Parker to Fastview and be home to their only location in Western New York. We believe their expansion into brick-and-mortar, and that they’ve selected Eastview, is a testament to the in-person, and Eastview, experience,” said Eastview General Manager, Mike Kauffman in a statement.