WALWORTH, N.Y. (WROC) — A representative with Byrne Dairy confirmed to News 8 Tuesday that the company is looking to build a “gas and convenience” location in Walworth.

The over 4,000 sq. ft. site would be coming to 1828 Penfield-Walworth Road.

The project has no timeline yet, as a traffic study is underway, and the project has to go through multiple public meetings.