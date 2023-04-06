BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Whole Foods on Monroe Avenue in Brighton will make its much-anticipated opening April 12.

On that day, they will have goodie bags with scratch-off coupons for the first 500 people, and local coffee roaster Joe Bean Coffee will hand out coffee and pastries for those in line early.

Joe Bean Coffee is a Rochester-based roastery and will be one of the dozens of local and regional goods that will be in the grocery store.

Other highlights include small-batch kombucha maker Katboocha, Bozza Pasta, Rubino’s, and Hi! Match. Whole Foods adds that Village Bakery, a prominent Rochester-area chain bakery and restaurant will be baking for them.

A loaf of their bread will be used for Whole Foods’ “bread breaking” — their version of a ribbon cutting — on opening day.

“We don’t allow any artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, artificial sweeteners… Those are all prohibited in our ingredients in our store,” said John Lawson, the “Senior Local Forager” for Whole Foods. He is responsible for finding local partners and suppliers for each Whole Foods in the Northeast.

“A local partner is someone who is really going to step up and be able to come into the stores, get their product on the shelf, and be able to sell their products in the store, it’s a product that’s going to resonate in the community,” Lawson continued.

Whole Foods says the Brighton location is their 29th store in New York.

List of local & regional goods:

Bold & Gritty Coffee – Rochester – whole bean coffees

Bozza Pasta – Hilton, NY (soon Greece, NY) – dried semolina pastas, frozen raviolis, gluten free frozen pastas, gnocchi

Family Farmstead Dairy – Worcester, NY – organic, grassfed, A2 cheese curds

Guglielmo Pasta Sauce – Bergen, NY – pasta sauces, pizza sauces

Headwater Origins – Ontario, NY – frozen vegetables, jarred tomatoes, canned beans (launching end of April)

Hi! Matcha – Rochester, NY – matcha

Hunter & Hilsberg Preserves – Syracuse, NY – preserves & jellies

Issa’s Pita Chips – Buffalo, NY – Harissa

Joe Bean Coffee – Rochester – coffees, nitro cold brew

Karma Hot Sauce – Rochester, NY – hot sauces

Katboocha – Rochester – kombuchas

Leep Mushrooms- Rochester – mushrooms

Marty’s BBQ Sauce – Bergen, NY – BBQ Sauces

Nat’s Nuts – Fairport, NY – candied nuts

Rubino’s – Rochester – sauces, oil, pizza sauce

Salsa Wallito – Rochester – salsas

Seaway Trail Honey – Rochester – honey, comb

Stony Brook Whole Hearted – Geneva, NY – pepitas

The Pierogie Guy – Rochester – pierogies

Toma Bloody Mary Mix – Oneonta, NY – bloody mary mixes

Village Bakery & Café – Webster – fresh daily breads

Background:

In early March, a judge has ruled in favor of Whole Foods store planned for Brighton. It was the only case of the 23 filed against the developers, Daniele Family Companies, and Brighton, that was not thrown out.

“I’m happy for our staff who has worked hard on this for years and I’m thrilled for the community who will benefit from the competition and additional tax revenue,” Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle said.

Wednesday’s ruling brings an end to the latest battle in a years-long war over the Whole Foods plan, with Wegmans-backed community groups opposing the grocery store project. Brighton Grassroots and Save Monroe Avenue claimed Wegmans supported their effort due to traffic concerns, not because the development would bring a new competitor to the area.

Brighton Grassroots and Save Monroe Avenue argued the development would include a portion of the Auburn Trail, a former railroad bed used as a walking trail which runs through Brighton from the Rochester city line at Highland Avenue to the Pittsford town line near Clover Street.

“We are pleased after almost seven years the lawsuits have finally come to an end,” said Danny Daniele, president Daniele Family Companies. “The most riveting testimony came from Howie Jacobson when he broke down and admitted under oath that he lied to the public and was in fact paid by Wegmans to keep Whole Foods out of Rochester. We were astonished to learn just how much Wegmans has paid Howie and all the many lawsuits over these past four years; I believe it was in the millions of dollars. Although Wegmans will likely appeal the judge’s decision, Whole Foods is now free to open early this spring. Nevertheless, we are happy in the end, truth and justice prevailed.”

Brighton Grassroots leadership says they will appeal the decision.

“This verdict was always headed to an appeals court, regardless of who won,” said Howie Jacobson with Brighton Grassroots. “That’s where cases like this are decided once and for all. We appreciate the Court’s time and effort in moving our case forward and we now look forward to quickly moving to the next phase of this litigation, where we believe we have very strong arguments. Stay tuned!”