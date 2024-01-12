VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday, Hudson’s Bay Company — the owner of the Lord & Taylor brand and the vacant lot in Eastview Mall — and a rep for the town of Victor, made their case in appellate court:

Should Victor be allowed to eminent domain to take over the vacant lot?

Friday, News 8 heard from Victor Town Supervisor Jack Marren, who said that he has heard from two interested stores.

“There is interest in this parcel, and I feel strongly that at some point we’ll prevail,” he said.

This appeal followed a decision in which the judge said Victor did not have a thorough plan, but Victor thinks they do now:

Two tenants would go into the space: a fashion retailer and a local grocer, and the third parcel of it would be leased back to the town for municipal space. Marren declined specifics but said it will be designed to generate foot traffic.

Wilmorite told News 8 in a statement Friday they are negotiating with two tenants already. Marren meanwhile, expressed frustration at the lack of communication from HBC, who claimed in court they are working on filling the space.

“I have yet to hear from any officials at HBC,” he said. News 8 has also reached out to HBC for this story and has not received a reply.

Marren says wants to have a vibrant mall, adding the mall is one of the biggest employers and economic drivers of the town and Ontario County.

“The Dick’s store on Black Friday was the number one performing store in the U.S. Overall in 2023, they were number five,” he said. “So we have an anchor store that is a high-performing store… the same thing can be repeated (in the Lord & Taylor wing) with another anchor store.”

He also adds that their urgency is due in part to try and stop a snowball effect. Marren says that one wants to move into a space with vacant lots nearby.

“This multi-year vacancy has had a detrimental effect on the mall, on foot traffic, vacancy rates,” said a representative in appellate court Wednesday. “In that wing of the mall went from 2 vacancies in 2018 to 16 vacancies by the end of 2022, and by the end of 2026, we could have an 80% vacancy rate, that’s in the public record.”

Marren hinted Friday as well that plans at the mall will continue to evolve down the road, even hinting at Marketplace Mall’s successful model… But they need to make retail happen first.

Marren says he expects a decision within six months, while Wilmorite said they “expect to learn more in two to three months.”