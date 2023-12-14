PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — According to a Facebook post made Thursday, Via Girasole Wine Bar and Pittsford Wine and Spirits —a popular wine bar and acoustic music venue, and a liquor store, respectfully — announced they will be closing at the beginning of next year.

The post said in part:

Since we cannot renew our leases, it means it is time for us to say “we’ll see you later” to all of our wonderful and supportive patrons. It is with the sincerest gratitude that we say, “thank you” to each of you who have continued to support us all these years.

The owners said in the post they opened 15 years ago, and added “We know it is extremely sad to be walking away from these special places that many hold near and dear to their hearts, ‘your happy place.'”

They said the closure is happening in January.