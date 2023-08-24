ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On January 4, a fire destroyed two businesses in Rochester on East Avenue: Akimbo Books, and Veneto Wood Fired Pizza.

Owner Don Swartz said that Veneto Wood Fired Pizza is slated to open by the end of September. Akimbo Books has since moved to a new location on University Avenue in Rochester.

“We ended last year as our biggest year in sales, our biggest amount of volume through the restaurant,” Swartz said, thankful that no one was hurt.

He said they eventually learned the fire started in the storage and laundry area. Now about eight months after the fire — faced with delays with insurance claims and permitting — Swartz and his team are now putting on the final touches:

Most of the new hardware, HVAC, and wiring are in place, and the floor is next.

“We’ve been here for over two decades, and probably more importantly, we and a separate business own the building, so we need to bring the building back up to something that’s usable,” he said.

Swartz was able to keep many employees by moving them to his second location in Gates. He says the menu, which is headlined by wood-fired pizza but is chock full of Italian classics, will stay the same.

The layout is staying mostly the same, but with a few upgrades:

“We’re getting new furniture, new flooring, we’ve added some bench seating,” he said. “So we had a chance to change things up a little bit, the color scheme.”

Swartz is shifting to a modern black and red look, which he also says will be a good complement to the pizza and red sauce.

But there’s also a big upgrade coming to the exterior.

“We’re also going to take the back half of the restaurant, which was the prep and cooking area – that was really destroyed, there was no bringing that back,” he said. “so we lifted the roof, and we’re going to have an outside courtyard, and we’re hoping to contract with someone to have a fountain, so we’ll have some seating in the backyard.”