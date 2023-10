ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In an announcement Wednesday on social media, Veneto Gourmet Pizza & Pasta announced their Rochester location is now open.

The restaurant was destroyed inside due to a fire January 4. The new place is now open with a new look and new courtyard in back.

In the same release, the restaurant said that their former “Westside” location on Buffalo Road in Gates was bought by former employee Chris Mayer, and his wife, Missy Betz.

The new restaurant is called “Cristo’s.”