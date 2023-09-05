ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ultimate Brew Service announced that it will be moving from its Lima warehouse into a new facility in Rochester.

Ultimate Brew, which is known for collaborating with over 180 breweries, wineries, and cideries, will be moving into a 7,400-square-foot facility on Lee Road to accommodate the company’s growth.

The company is known for providing equipment, chemical solutions, and other services for many breweries across New York and the country.

“Our goal is to help build and sustain these breweries to the best of our abilities,” said Ultimate Brew president Christopher Brogan. “As the industry continues to expand, our operations for warehousing, order fulfillment, packaging, shipping, and servicing need to be able to grow with it.”

The company also built six new breweries over the past year, such as Okay Beer Co., Beer Justice, and Nine Spot.