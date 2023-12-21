ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Tom Wahl’s restaurant in Avon has been selected for the New York State Historic Preservation Registry.

The restaurant is located on East Main Street in Avon. According to local leaders, the original Tom Wahl’s opened in 1955 on Routes 5&20 in Avon, which led to more Tom Wahl’s restaurants opening in the Rochester area.

Businesses like Tom Wahl’s restaurant are selected by the registry if they have been in operation for 50 years and contributed to the community.

To celebrate the occasion, Senator Pam Helming will hold a ceremony at the Tom Wahl’s on Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m.

