MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Quicklee’s, a “gas and convenience” chain based in Avon, has opened a number of locations in Monroe County in the past year. In the coming months, they are looking to at least add three more, including a location in Hamlin:

A corner location of Browncroft & Winton in Rochester

1966 Monroe Ave., Twelve Corners in Brighton

3108 East Ave., Brighton

The newest Rochester location has been under construction for weeks. The Mobil station was acquired by Quicklee’s last September, according to a spokesperson for the company. That spokesperson says they “are hoping to reopen in the coming weeks.”

As for the two Brighton locations, the company says work is slated to start soon. One is a former Mobil on Elmwood, and the other is a small Tudor building on East Ave. Both are expected to open in 2024.

As for why Mobil stations are chosen more frequently, a spokesperson for Quicklee’s said this today:

“One of the reasons there are so many sites under construction is that many of those old Mobil stations had reached end of life. They were old service centers at some point, and renovations were necessary to keep them both functional and capable of serving the community modern conveniences.”