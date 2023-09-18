ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A business in Village Gate in Rochester has a new location: a bookstore and gift shop called “The Unreliable Narrator.” They had their soft opening this weekend.

The Unreliable Narrator’s new space is the old NOX bar and restaurant. NOX closed earlier this year so the landlords could focus on growing Salena’s. It was known for a cozy and “nerd-friendly” atmosphere.

The owner of the bookstore, Jenna Kirchner, made the move after 5 years in her old Village Gate space; and talked to us today about why the space is a perfect fit.

“The space really fits the aesthetic that I’m trying to go for with my store perfectly,” she said. “It was more space as well, a bigger location, and it’s got a patio and a separate entrance, I like that.”

The Unreliable Narrator will be hosting events as well, including an all-day “hobbit day” Friday starting at 11 a.m. The store will be open Thursdays through Saturdays.