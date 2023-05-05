PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Saturday, Pittsford Plaza is getting a new addition: The Paper Store. The new specialty goods shop will take up a 10,000 sq. ft. space in the southeast wing of the plaza.

According to Wilmorite, the developer of the Plaza, the next closest Paper Store location is in Buffalo.

According to the store’s website, The Paper Store sells “fashion apparel, accessories, spa, home décor, stationery, jewelry, sports, and more.”

This announcement follows a February announcement that teased The Paper Store. Rosie Nepalese & Indian Cuisine also opened in the plaza earlier this year.