PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Saturday, Pittsford Plaza is getting a new addition: The Paper Store. The new specialty goods shop will take up a 10,000 sq. ft. space in the southeast wing of the plaza.
According to Wilmorite, the developer of the Plaza, the next closest Paper Store location is in Buffalo.
According to the store’s website, The Paper Store sells “fashion apparel, accessories, spa, home décor, stationery, jewelry, sports, and more.”
This announcement follows a February announcement that teased The Paper Store. Rosie Nepalese & Indian Cuisine also opened in the plaza earlier this year.
- Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ store is bringing ‘The Upside Down’ to Las Vegas
- Eastman students, bands, recognized by DownBeat Magazine
- Canandaigua City School District to launch survey for new name and symbol
- Is it cheaper to be a renter or a homeowner near you?
- Skittles ditches rainbow packaging to highlight LGBTQ+ artists for Pride Month