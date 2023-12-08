ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new market for small-to-micro-businesses in Rochester launched Friday: The Commissary Cravings Micro-Market in the Sibley Square building in Rochester.

The Commissary is a kitchen incubator: essentially people can become a member, and rent out time at the commercial kitchen to help them launch their businesses; many have “graduated” to their own stores.

Since they launched in 2020, they went from 4 members to 75. But before today, many businesses working out of there were only selling online.

“How do we get products and food of our members into more hands and stomachs, because we know they have the passion, and the delicious food products, so this is an easy way to do that,” said Rhonda Destino, president of The Commissary.

One of those businesses is Wooden Journey, a specialty-trade coffee roaster that just got started this year. Founder Nick Scaturro chose the commissary for the support, access to fellow members and for his big goals:

“What lights my soul on fire is going toward conservation and reforestation efforts,” he said. “I really wanted to have our product that we make here go toward making our planet every single day.”

Another business working out of the commissary is VioTea. Owner Delbra Brown started in 2020.

“I actually started playing around with my terrible recipe, she used to tell us to drunk sage, but her’s looked and tasted like dirt,” she said.

Now she makes a wide variety of health teas in a concentrated formula… That, does not, in fact, taste like dirt.

You can now buy her goods in person for the first time.

“That gives us a chance to brick and mortar environment for our products, and for people to come, so it’s phenomenal to be here,” she said.

The Commissary tells me this is just the beginning, and are opening to open more locations.