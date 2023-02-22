ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Taste New York — the official eat-local, drink-local program of the state — is celebrating ten years!

A celebration was held Wednesday afternoon in Geneva, at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center.

Organizers say the program creates new opportunities for producers, expanding retail locations and forging partnerships.

News 8 heard from officials with Finger Lakes Visitors Connection, as well as a local cheese vendor providing cheese boards for the PGA.

“This place introduces our visitors to a multitude, and the diversity of taste that are made in New York product,” Finger Lakes Visitors Connection Official Valerie Knoblauch said. “The next step after that, and this is where the tourism industry comes in, is people taste and sample these, and then they want to visit.”

Apples and maple syrup are among the most popular products harvested her. New York State is also the top honey producer in the Northeast.